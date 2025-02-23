Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.