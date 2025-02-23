Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,316 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PJUL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.