FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 25,547 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.