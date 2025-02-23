FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

