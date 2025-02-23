FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $37,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

