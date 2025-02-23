FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 287 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

