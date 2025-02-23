Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 631.50 ($7.98) and last traded at GBX 621.50 ($7.85). 168,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 834,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($7.85).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.16) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital lowered Frasers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Frasers Group
Frasers Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Frasers Group
In related news, insider David Daly bought 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($25,131.78). Insiders own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About Frasers Group
Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.
