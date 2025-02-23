FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Trading Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $130.72 and last traded at $130.53. Approximately 1,417,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,035,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 10.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,292.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 269,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.