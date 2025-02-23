GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $28.11. GEMALTO NV/S shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

GEMALTO NV/S Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

GEMALTO NV/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.