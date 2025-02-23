GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
