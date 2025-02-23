GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

