Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 400,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,390 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,672,000 after acquiring an additional 189,622 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 832.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,000 shares of company stock worth $67,945,181. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

