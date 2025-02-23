Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

