Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,793,000 after buying an additional 1,540,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,830,000 after purchasing an additional 282,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

