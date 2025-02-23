Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Invests $989,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,905,000 after buying an additional 1,236,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.