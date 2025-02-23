Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 4,152 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70.
- On Monday, January 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 26.1 %
NYSE HIMS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
