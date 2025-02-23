Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.9 %

AMD stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

