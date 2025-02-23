Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $138.31 and a twelve month high of $164.23.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

