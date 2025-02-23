Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in HP by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in HP by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

