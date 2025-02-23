Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

