IMAX’s (IMAX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $75,462.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,814.16. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,425,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,669.50. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110. 24.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

