Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Constellation Energy, Micron Technology, Vertiv, Vistra, and Texas Instruments are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.60 on Friday, hitting $337.80. 73,720,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.61. 24,786,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,925,338. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $24.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,804. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.40. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $352.00.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,633,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,613,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,054. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $12.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.51. 9,944,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,202. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average is $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.00. 7,349,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49.

