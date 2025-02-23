Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth $692,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

