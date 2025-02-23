Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) vs. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Critical Contrast

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nemaura Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $203,413.00 287.42 -$135.12 million N/A N/A Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) N/A

Profitability

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals N/A -118.17% -83.47% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 453.57%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Nemaura Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-3112 for the treatment of HPV-related Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under Phase 1b trial; INO-4800 for COVID-19 and is under Phase 3 trial; and INO-6160 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus and is under Phase 1 trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

