Insider Selling: F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FNB stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 990,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 107,564 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 398,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

