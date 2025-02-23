Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$211,600.00.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$41.18 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$35.20 and a 52 week high of C$46.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.21.

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

