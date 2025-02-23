Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 375,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

