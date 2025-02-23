Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.1% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.07. The firm has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.