Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $160,529,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,716 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,374,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

