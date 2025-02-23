Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s 10th Largest Position

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,747 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $218.68 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

