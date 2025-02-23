Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.