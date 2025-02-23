Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.