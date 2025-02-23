iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,702,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,877,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,937,000 after buying an additional 1,626,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.