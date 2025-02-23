iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

IEFA opened at $75.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

