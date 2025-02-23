iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,008 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

