iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 332.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 93.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $601.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

