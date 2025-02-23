iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

