iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Stevens Capital Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after buying an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 826,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,669,000 after acquiring an additional 806,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after acquiring an additional 417,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

