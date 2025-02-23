iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

