iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $103.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

