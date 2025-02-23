iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,997,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $219.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

