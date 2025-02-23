iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IVE opened at $196.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

