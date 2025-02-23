JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $564,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

