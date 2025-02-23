Jeremy Bender Sells 12,048 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2025

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.