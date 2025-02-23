Jeremy Bender Sells 12,048 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

