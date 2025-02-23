JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $579,436.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $579,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,344.04. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $46.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after acquiring an additional 365,376 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,417,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 797,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 593,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Barclays upped their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

