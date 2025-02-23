JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $579,436.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $579,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,344.04. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00.
JFrog Price Performance
FROG opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $46.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after acquiring an additional 365,376 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,417,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 797,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 593,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Barclays upped their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.