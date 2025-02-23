Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 125 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.20 and its 200 day moving average is $261.41. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $225.36 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

