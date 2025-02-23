Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 154 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.64 and its 200 day moving average is $173.12.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.55.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

