Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 41 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 307,498 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TYL. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $18,941,368 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $614.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

