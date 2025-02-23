Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,643 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

