Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,931,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,771,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 647,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 626,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,212,000.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

