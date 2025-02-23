Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kintegral Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

